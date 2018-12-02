Paul Craig beaten by UFC debutant Jimmy Crute

Paul Craig was making his fifth UFC appearances

Scotland's Paul Craig suffered the third defeat of his UFC career as he lost by submission in Adelaide, Australia, to Jimmy Crute.

The Coatbridge fighter was beaten with just nine seconds of the fight remaining against the home favourite at UFC Fight Night 142.

Crute, making his UFC debut, dominated the three rounds and was heading for a points win.

But the 22-year-old managed to close the show with a reverse arm lock against an exhausted Craig.

Craig had last fought in March, managing to pull victory from the jaws of defeat with a late submission of his own against Magomed Ankalaev.

That win had secured him an extended contract in the UFC and he made the long trip to Adelaide for his fifth fight on the promotion at light heavyweight.