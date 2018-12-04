Ballon d'Or: 'Casual sexism still exists' in sport - Gemma Fay

Media playback is not supported on this device Ada Hegerberg had just won football's most prestigious award when the presenter asked her to twerk

Controversy at the Women's Ballon d'Or ceremony shows that "casual sexism still exists" in sport, according to former Scotland captain Gemma Fay.

Norwegian Ada Hegerberg's triumph has been overshadowed by the male host asking if she knew "how to twerk".

Lyon striker Hegerberg, 23, responded to Martin Solveig's question with a simple "no" and later said she "didn't consider it sexual harassment".

"It's not a one-off incident. This casual sexism still exists," Fay said.

Tennis star Andy Murray said it was "another example of the ridiculous sexism that still exists in sport".

"This was the first ever award of its type, you want the lasting memory to be something symbolic about that woman and what's she's achieved," said Fay, who has more than 200 caps and is now head of women's rugby for Scottish Rugby.

"It was such an opportunity for women's sport and all we're talking about is the ridiculous comment about twerking."

Solveig, a DJ, apologised to Hegerberg, adding via Twitter: "This was a joke, probably a bad one."

However, Fay said: "If you take it in the wider context of the equality battle that has been at the forefront of women in sport over the last few years, it's not okay, it's not right.

"I'm disappointed that we are still having these conversations in 2018. This is just another example of the lack of awareness of the impact that words have.

"If you're put on a world stage and given that opportunity, you need to recognise the situation of women in sport and recognise what we are fighting for. Understand that, do your research. Don't put an amazing athlete in that position."

The Ballon d'Or has been awarded to a men's player by France Football every year since 1956, but this is the first year there has been a women's award.