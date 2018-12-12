Scottish Premiership: Which clubs have toughest December schedule?

From the start of August until the end of November, there were 81 Scottish Premiership matches. December alone will host 44. That means a lot of games for a lot of teams in the space of 31 days.

Neil Lennon described his side's festive engagements as "absolutely criminal" but his Hibernian side have actually got a less packed fixture list than some of their rivals.

Aberdeen, Celtic and Rangers are all due to play nine matches in the calendar month of December, with the two Glasgow club both having Thursday's Europa League fixtures to crowd their schedules.

But how do your club's commitments pan out over the festive period? And what does that mean for the travelling fans?

Who has the busiest schedule?

European games mean Celtic and Rangers have more matches than most of their domestic rivals, but rearranged fixtures and the League Cup final mean Aberdeen have a couple of extra games to squeeze in.

Derek McInnes' side beat Livingston this week and host Dundee next Tuesday amid a run of eight games in 25 days - an average of a game every 3.1 days.

That makes them the Premiership side with the least rest, followed by Hibs and Rangers.

The team with the most is St Johnstone, who have an average of 4.2 days between their matches.

Which fans have to travel the most?

Perhaps unsurprising given their location, Aberdeen fans will cover the most miles to go to away games over December - approximately 876 in total. And that is without taking in account the 300-mile round trip to Hampden for the League Cup final at the very start of the month.

Livingston are next on the most travelled list with 528 miles, with the Premiership new boys facing trips to the clubs furthest north and south in Aberdeen and Kilmarnock.

Rangers will clock up 522 miles domestically, plus that 2700-mile Europa League trek to Vienna, while Old Firm rivals Celtic have 420 miles to cover.

Kilmarnock have the lightest schedule, with just 178 miles of travelling. They have three away games, but all to opponents within easy reach - Celtic, Hamilton and Motherwell.