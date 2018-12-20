England have not made move for Scotland's Abi Harrison

Harrison (left) scored for Hibernian against Bayern Munich in the Women's Champions League

England have not made an official approach to call up Scotland international Abi Harrison, amid reports that head coach Phil Neville is interested in capping the forward.

Hibs' Harrison has made one appearance for Scotland in a friendly against Russia in January this year.

But the 21-year-old remains eligible to play for Scotland, England and Jamaica, having not won a competitive cap.

Harrison played 22 times for Scotland's under-19s, scoring five goals.

She was first called up by previous head coach Anna Signeul in 2016 for Scotland's Euro 2017 qualifier with Iceland, but did not make it off the bench.

The part-time player has also received several offers from Women's Super League sides in England, which would see her turn professional.

Harrison is currently considering her options and will make a decision on her future before the end of the year.