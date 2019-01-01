Scottish sport in 2018: Away from football, how much do you remember?

Away from the hurly-burly of Scottish football, 2018 brought a series of major events - the Winter Olympics, the Commonwealth Games, the European Championships - and the excitement of rugby's annual Six Nations.

Scottish competitors were also prominent in athletics, golf, cycling, boxing and curling.

How much do you remember from the past 12 months? Test your knowledge and see how many of our 12 questions you can answer.

