Scottish sporting dates to look out for in 2019

January

For athletes, the Great Stirling Run on 12 January replaces the equivalent event held in Edinburgh in recent years and Scotland's Laura Muir is among those due to feature.

In rugby union, it's a big month for Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors as they aim to reach the knockout stages of the European Champions Cup. Pool 5 leaders Edinburgh take on French sides Toulon and Montpellier, while Glasgow, who are second in Pool 3, face Cardiff Blues and Saracens. Scotland's women, meanwhile, face hosts Spain in a Six Nations warm-up on 20 January.

Scottish ice skater Elise Christie features at the European Short Track Championships in the Netherlands (11-13 January).

John Higgins and Stephen Maguire are the Scots at snooker's Masters in London (13-20 January).

Andy Murray missed much of 2018

In tennis, Andy Murray is scheduled to make his Grand Slam return at the Australian Open from 14 January. Murray returned to competitive tennis for the first time since September on New Year's Day as he managed his recovery from hip surgery and will use his protected ranking to gain entry in Melbourne, where he has been a finalist five times.

Scotland's women footballers play pre-World Cup friendly matches against Norway (17 January) and Iceland (21 January) in La Manga, Spain.

In the domestic men's game, Premiership clubs return from their winter break when the Scottish Cup fourth round takes place, Rangers visiting Cowdenbeath on 18 January. BBC Scotland will broadcast live television coverage of Auchinleck Talbot v Ayr United (19 January) and Hearts v Livingston (20 January). The Premiership resumes on 23 January.

Scottish cyclist Katie Archibald is likely to feature at the National Track Championships in Manchester (25-27 January).

February

Scotland's men and women's rugby teams start their Six Nations campaigns in early February. The women open at home to Italy on 1 February and the men welcome the Italians the following day. Both sides will face Irish and French opposition before the month is out.

Scotland Women beat Italy at home in 2017

Scots will feature at two athletics events in Birmingham - the British Indoor Championships on 9-10 February and the British Indoor Grand Prix on 16 February.

Scotland's male cricketers return to action from 13-17 February with Twenty20 internationals against Netherlands, Ireland and Oman.

In football, the Scottish Cup fifth round takes place over the weekend of 8-10 February, with the Scottish Women's Premier League season also starting on 10 February.

Darts' Premier League comes to Glasgow on Valentine's Day.

March

In football, the Scottish Cup quarter-finals take place from 1-3 March, the same weekend Glasgow hosts athletics' European Indoor Championships.

Scotland's women and men host Wales on 8/9 March in rugby's Six Nations and both sides conclude their campaigns against England at Twickenham on 16 March.

Scotland's male footballers begin their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign with away matches against Kazakhstan on 21 March and San Marino three days later.

In curling, the women's World Championships take place in Denmark (16-24 March) and the men's event in Canada starts on 30 March, running until 7 April.

Scotland skip Eve Muirhead won the World Championships in 2013

Should Edinburgh and/or Glasgow Warriors reach the knockout stages of rugby's Champions Cup, their quarter-final matches will take place over the final weekend in March.

April

Women's golf has its first major of the year, the ANA Inspiration, from 1-7 April at Mission Hills in California. And the first men's major, the Masters at Augusta, is played over 11-14 April.

In football, the Scottish Cup semi-finals take place over weekend of 13-14 April and horse racing's Scottish Grand National is on 13 April at Ayr Racecourse.

The British Swimming Championships take place in Glasgow from 16-21 April.

In athletics, the London Marathon takes place on the final Sunday in April.

May

Scotland's men's cricket team play a one-day international series against full members Afghanistan and Sri Lanka from 8-21 May.

The Premier League of Darts visits Aberdeen on 16 May.

Rugby's Pro14 play-offs take place on 3/4 and 17/18 May, culminating in the final at Celtic Park on 25 May.

The PGA Championship, the second of the year's golf majors for men, is in Farmingdale, New York (16-19 May).

Can Celtic win the Scottish Cup for a third year running?

After the Premiership, Championship and Leagues One and Two draw to a close earlier in the month, football's Scottish Cup final at Hampden takes place on 25 May.

The French Open tennis starts at the end of May, as does golf's US Women's Open in Charleston, South Carolina.

June

Scotland's national football teams have a big month. Shelley Kerr's women play their first-ever match at the Women's World Cup finals against England in Nice on 9 June and will play Japan on 14 June and Argentina on 19 June.

Scotland beat Switzerland en route to the Women's World Cup finals in France

Alex McLeish's men take on Cyprus on 8 June and Belgium three days later in Euro 2020 qualifiers, while Scotland's Europa League representatives will play qualifiers at the end of the month.

The third of the year's golf men's majors - the US Open - takes place at Pebble Beach in California (13-16 June) and the Women's PGA Championship is at Hazeltine, Minnesota from 18-23 June.

July

Wimbledon, which Andy Murray won in 2013 and 2016, starts on 1 July - the third of the year's tennis Grand Slams.

The Scottish Open golf tournament (11-14 July) takes place at East Lothian's Renaissance Club.

The Open Championship is not in Scotland this year, taking place at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland (18-21 July), but the Scots who make it will hope to emulate Paul Lawrie's win at Carnoustie 20 years ago. The Evian Championship moves to July this year, with the women's event taking place in France from 25-28 July.

August

The month opens with the Women's British Open at Woburn Golf Club in Buckinghamshire (1-4 August). A Scot last won the tournament in 2009, when Catriona Matthew triumphed. The Ladies Scottish Open (5-11 August) is at East Lothian's Renaissance Club.

The European Team Championships in Poland is the major athletics event in August (9-11).

In football, Hibernian will play in the Women's Champions League qualifying round.

The US Open - where Andy Murray won his first tennis Grand Slam in 2012 - starts in late August.

In rugby union, Scotland's men play home and away summer Tests against France and Georgia, the last in early September, as they warm up for the World Cup.

Scotland edged France in the 2018 Six Nations

September

The Scotland men's football team host Russia and Belgium in Euro 2020 qualifiers on 6 and 9 September and Glasgow City enter the Women's Champions League at the last 32 stage.

Ice hockey's Elite League, which currently features three Scottish teams, starts in September.

At rugby's World Cup, Scotland play their opening pool match against Ireland on 22 September then face Samoa on the final day of the month. Domestically, the new Pro14 season will also have started in earnest.

In the middle of the month, the Solheim Cup golf event takes place at Gleneagles and Scot Catriona Matthew captains the European team.

Matthew is a three-time Solheim Cup winner

Shinty's showpiece, the Camanachd Cup final takes place and horse racing's Ayr Gold Cup also features.

At the end of the month, Glasgow Rocks will start their British Basketball League campaign for 2019-20.

October

At rugby's World Cup, Scotland's men play Russia on 9 October and hosts Japan in their final pool match on 13 October, with the knockout stages taking place on 19-20 and 26-27 October.

Scotland men's football team play Russia on 10 October and San Marino three days later in Euro 2020 qualifiers.

November

In cycling, stage two of the Track World Cup takes place in Glasgow from 8-10 November.

Can Alex McLeish's Scotland reach Euro 2020?

Rugby's Champions Cup pool stages begin later than usual, on the weekends of 15-17 and 22-24 November once the World Cup has concluded with the final on 2 November.

In football, Scotland's men play their final Euro 2020 qualifiers against Cyprus on 16 November and Kazakhstan on 19 November.

Tennis's ATP finals take place in London. Andy Murray will no doubt consider it a successful season if he even qualifies for the season finale as he makes his comeback from hip surgery.

December

In swimming, the European Short Course Championships take place in Glasgow from 4-8 December.

And the third and fourth round of pool matches in rugby's European Champions Cup will be played from 6-8 and 13-15 December.