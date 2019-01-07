Quiz: Name these 10 English-top flight stars who moved to Scotland

The January transfer window has only been open seven days and already we have seen a flurry of activity.

Jermain Defoe, Steven Davis, Oliver Burke and Ross McCormack all have English Premier League experience but will now be strutting their stuff in the Scottish Premiership.

They are the latest on a list of big names to take this path, but can you name these 10 players who all starred in England's top flight before moving north of the border?