Andy Murray: How Scotland reacted to announcement

Scottish figures from sport, politics and entertainment have been reacting to the news that Andy Murray plans to retire after this year's Wimbledon and his fear that this month's Australian Open could be his last tournament.

'Legend'

Scotland's first minister showed her appreciation for the triple grand slam champion.

Nicola Sturgeon described Murray as a "legend - without doubt one of Scotland's greatest ever sportsmen".

Secretary of state for Scotland, David Mundell, also tweeted, saying Murray's win to clinch Great Britain's Davis Cup victory in 2015 was "one of so many magic moments he's given us".

'It feels like I'm fighting for every point'

Scottish singer Amy Macdonald cited Murray's "relatable" qualities, tweeting, "it feels like I'm fighting for every, single point right by his side".

Hibs connection

Murray and brother Jamie are two of Hibernian's celebrity fans.

The younger Murray brother has in recent times started a sports management company and counts current Hibs players among his clients, including Fraser Murray (no relation) and Ryan Porteous.

Porteous said in one of Hibs' tweets: "He's been a constant support and set the perfect example."

Scotland women head coach Shelley Kerr said Murray was "a credit to sport in general".

Wheelchair tennis player Gordon Reid, who has won two grand slams, said of his compatriot on BBC Radio Scotland: "It's probably the hardest decision you'll probably have to make. Andy's somebody who will always be able to say he's done absolutely everything and turned every stone to try and prolong his career.

"He's not somebody that will go out with regrets. Everybody in tennis, they're all going to miss him."