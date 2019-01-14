Scotland Women: Lisa Evans withdraws for Norway and Iceland mathes in La Manga

Lisa Evans has 66 Scotland caps to Abbi Grant's one

Arsenal forward Lisa Evans has withdrawn from the Scotland squad to face Norway and Iceland due to injury.

Forward Abbi Grant, who recently signed for Anderlecht from Glasgow City, has been called up in Evans' absence.

Shelley Kerr's side are in La Manga in Spain on a winter training camp and will face the Norwegians on Thursday.

The friendlies are part of their preparation for playing in their first World Cup in June, where they will face England, Japan and Argentina.

The squad are also without Kim Little, Lee Alexander, Sophie Howard, and Emma Mitchell, while captain Rachel Corsie is unavailable for selection as she finishes her season with Canberra United.

Norway are ranked 13th in the world, and defeated the Scots 3-0 last January.

Iceland, who sit two spot below Scotland in 22nd and failed to make the finals, will face Scotland on Monday.

Scotland Squad

Jenna Fife (Hibernian); Rachel Harrison (Spartans); Shannon Lynn (Vittsjö GIK); Chloe Arthur (Birmingham City); Jen Beattie (Manchester City); Frankie Brown (Bristol City); Nicola Docherty (Glasgow City); Joelle Murray (Hibernian); Kirsty Smith (Manchester United); Lizzie Arnot (Manchester United); Leanne Crichton (Glasgow City); Lucy Graham (Bristol City); Hayley Lauder (Glasgow City); Jo Love (Glasgow City); Christie Murray (Liverpool); Caroline Weir (Manchester City); Fiona Brown (FC Rosengård); Lana Clelland (Fiorentina); Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea); Claire Emslie (Manchester City); Abbi Grant (Anderlecht); Zoe Ness (Durham); Jane Ross (West Ham United)