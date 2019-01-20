UFC: Joanne Calderwood beats Ariane Lipski by unanimous decision

From the section

Joanne Calderwood made it two wins in a row after beating Ariane Lipski by unanimous decision in New York.

Calderwood dominated all three rounds against UFC debutant Lipski at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn.

Lipski went into the fight as favourite, but struggled to impose herself against the 32-year-old Scot.

Calderwood takes her record to 13 wins in 16 fights, and remains unbeaten in the flyweight division.