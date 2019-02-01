Three League Two games postponed due to frozen pitches

From the section

Three Scottish League Two games have fallen victim to the adverse weather conditions, after temperatures dropped to as low as -15 in parts of the country.

Cowdenbeath's clash with promotion hopefuls Peterhead was called off early on Friday due to a frozen pitch.

Clyde versus Stirling Albion, and Queen's Park's trip to Elgin City, were also postponed.

Kilmarnock are due to host Hearts on Friday evening at Rugby Park.

However, there are currently no plans for a pitch inspection.

Saturday's postponed matches

Cowdenbeath P-P Peterhead

Elgin City P-P Queen's Park

Stirling Albion P-P Clyde