Partick Thistle: Gary Harkins on his resurgence at Firhill

Harkins currently has one year left on his Partick Thistle contract

Scottish Cup quarter-final replay: Heart of Midlothian v Partick Thistle Venue: Tynecastle Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Tuesday, 12 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland & live text commentary on BBC Sport Scotland website & app

In 2007, Gary Harkins found himself playing as a centre-half for Grimsby Town, wondering where it had all gone wrong.

He was 22, living in a place he hated. Despite a year remaining on his contract he decided to cut his losses, head back north of the border and start his football journey again.

Now aged 34, Harkins has become a maverick midfield man of many clubs, relishing the prospect of what still lies ahead.

But back at the beginning, things were very different.

Here, the man who hopes to reach the Scottish Cup semi-finals with Partick Thistle talks to BBC Scotland about crying to his dad, "getting pelters everywhere" and his cup hopes.

'I was in tears telling my dad I didn't want to go'

As a youngster, it all started at Celtic for Harkins before the bright lights of England lured him to leave home at the tender age of 16.

It was down to scout John McKenna - originally at Manchester City and then Blackburn Rovers - that was responsible for Harkins' change of career direction which saw him leave the Parkhead club's academy.

"The night before I went down I was in tears, telling my dad I didn't really want to go," he said.

"But once I was there it was fine. There were other Scottish boys and Irish boys were really good with me. It was really easy to adapt."

In those early days Harkins was certainly not seen as the type of player able to unlock defences and get a team on the front foot - quite the opposite.

"I went down there as a central midfielder. My youth coaches used to tell me to win the ball and give it to the people who could play," he added.

"I trained with the Blackburn first team a couple of times as a centre-half. I did okay a couple of times and Mark Hughes pulled me in and said he saw me as a centre-half."

Gary Harkins in action for Oldham against Steven Gerrard's Liverpool in 2014

'It was torture'

Various loan spells followed but in 2006 he would leave Blackburn to join Grimsby Town.

"If you've ever been to Grimsby you'll understand why I wanted to come back up the road," said Harkins.

"The new manager didn't like me. Down there [as a centre-half] you're coming up against monsters every week, so it's not easy being a centre-half especially at that age. It was tough."

Miserable, he made the trip north to begin his first spell with Partick Thistle. It would be a move that would change his football life, eventually.

"I was playing centre half for Ian McCall here," said the Thistle midfielder. "And then I think we all realised I wasn't a centre-half."

Since his return to Scotland Harkins has been something of a cult hero at various clubs, including playing for the likes of Dundee, Kilmarnock, St Mirren, Ayr United, Morton, Queen of the South and Oldham.

"I get pelters everywhere," he said.

"I take it as a back handed compliment, at least they know who I am.

"I don't think you can do 18 years of professional football if you've not been fit or looked after yourself. You don't get away with just ability."

Lease of life, buzzing and lifting the gloom

While Harkins is a long way from the teenager at Ewood Park, he has found a new lease of life at Thistle, despite the club struggling at the wrong end of the Championship table.

He has made 10 appearances for the Firhill club since joining in January from Queens, and he has his sights set on overcoming Hearts in Tuesday's Scottish Cup quarter-final replay to book a place in the last four against Inverness Caley Thistle.

He said: "Since January we've done well. The Scottish Cup is a great distraction. If we win against Hearts the place will be buzzing.

"We should have probably picked up a lot more points than we have. I don't think anybody is doom and gloom. It's basically another 11 or 12 cup finals to do something this year."