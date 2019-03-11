Andy Murray's legacy is to inspire a nation says Scotland Academy head

Andy Murray celebrates his second Wimbledon title in 2016

Andy Murray's legacy is to inspire a nation, not unearth the next superstar, says the head coach of Scotland's new National Tennis Academy.

Leo Azevedo will play a key role in the development of Great Britain's next generation of talent when the academy opens in Stirling in August.

He believes finding a tennis player as gifted as Murray is unlikely, but hopes his successful career will inspire others to pick up a racquet.

"Few reach that level," Azevedo said.

"The nature of people is to try to find the next big thing. In America they try to find the next Michael Jordan and in Scotland they try to find the next Andy Murray.

"We can use Andy's legacy to have more players in Scotland and more professional players in Scotland in the world rankings.

"If one day another Andy Murray comes, I'll be more than happy."

Azevedo has spent over eight years coaching in the US and Spain, working with the likes of Marion Bartoli, Juan Carlos Ferrero and Ivan Lendl.

But the Brazilian says his real passion is developing new talent.

"Sometimes the ego can be a problem with the professionals," he said. "The satisfaction you get from working with young players is different, seeing where they can go is nice."

It is hoped the location of the centre, one of two being set up by the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), will help entice the best young players to stay in Scotland rather than move away to progress their career.