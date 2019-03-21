Women's World Curling Championship: Scotland on brink of elimination

Scotland suffered two defeats on Thursday
Scotland are on the brink of elimination at the Women's World Curling Championship in Denmark after losing twice on Thursday.

The Scots were edged 8-7 by Sweden before a 7-4 defeat to Russia.

Sophie Jackson's team, who have won four and lost six, play their final two round-robin games against USA and Korea on Friday.

Even if they win both, Scotland's chances of finishing in the top six to reach the play-offs are slim.

Those matches will be streamed live on the BBC Sport Scotland website from 08:15 GMT.

