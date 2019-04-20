Shinty round-up: Strathglass and Glenurquhart reach MacTavish Cup semi-finals

Glenurquhart beat Skye 2-1 to reach the last four

Local rivals Strathglass and Glenurquhart grabbed the two places in the MacTavish Cup semi-finals which a lopsided draw guaranteed lower-league teams.

Glen had a 2-1 home success over Skye while their neighbours prevailed 3-2 at Beauly. Kingussie defeated Lovat 3-1 in Saturday's other quarter-final.

The Oban Derby in the Celtic Society Cup ended in a 7-0 victory for Camanachd over Celtic. Kyles eliminated Bute 3-0 and Glasgow Mid Argyll beat Ballachulish 5-2.

Premiership champions Newtonmore moved up to third place with a 6-1 rout of Lochaber at Spean Bridge. The 2017 champions Kinlochshiel edged Kilmallie 1-0 to leapfrog them into the top half of the table.

MacTavish Cup holders Newtonmore meet Caberfeidh on 27 April with the semi-final draw on 2 May.