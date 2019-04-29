Judy Humber: The martial artist who is fighting again after a fractured skull

Judy Humber was not unduly concerned when she sustained a head knock playing football for Cove Rangers in March last year.

The Aberdonian was three fights into a Muay Thai boxing career, so was hardened to the bumps and bruises that come with contact sports. So much so, that she played on for the second half of the match.

It was only five days later, when the swelling had subsided and she noticed the "massive dent" in her head, that she went for X-rays and was diagnosed with a fractured skull.

"I could put my thumb in my head," she says sheepishly. "I had caved in the front of my skull, and because I played on I ended up with a brain injury as well - concussion, post-concussion syndrome, severe fatigue, short-term memory loss. I was struggling to get words out, I was just not myself at all."

Humber needed surgery to construct the front of her skull and ended up with a metal plate and eight screws.

"They had to go right in from one ear to the other and peel it all down - it is such a horrible way to say it - so it was quite a big surgery, but they put me all back together, 122 staples later."

Incredibly, little over 12 months on, Humber is not only back playing football, but back to Muay Thai boxing, too. And she won her comeback fight, beating Alice Dowsett in Birmingham earlier this month.

Her coach - Denkamon Khaengraeng - is a veteran of more than 300 professional fights and admits to having tried to talk his student out of continuing to compete in the sport. So far, he has failed, so has instead focused on "teaching her about how to protect herself more".

Humber is unrepentant, though. "I haven't felt any issues with it," says the PR account executive, who hopes one day to move to Thailand and become a full-time Muay Thai fighter.

"There is always that risk that you get an elbow, and it connects, but the doctors have reassured me that everything should be fine. I do feel like I have made a full recovery, and it has spurred me on more."