Shinty: Lovat beat Kingussie to move top

Oban Celtic lost 3-0 to For William in the Balliemore Cup

Lovat beat Kingussie 3-0 to replace them at the top of the Premiership.

Kyles' charge up the table faltered in a 2-2 draw with Kinlochshiel, while Oban Camanachd went above Kilmallie with a 3-1 victory.

Newtonmore took the remaining semi-final place in the MacTavish Cup with a 6-2 defeat of Caberfeidh.

The two all-National Division ties in the Balliemore Cup saw Fort William progress 3-0 against Oban Celtic and Glasgow Mid Argyll eliminate Skye 2-0.