PFA Premiership player of the year nominees

Celtic's Callum McGregor
Celtic's Callum McGregor, 25, has featured in all competitions for the club this season as they bid for the treble treble
Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos
Controversial Columbian Alfredo Morelos, 22, is the Premiership's top scorer who has also collected 17 yellow and five red cards this season playing for Rangers
Celtic's James Forrest
Midfielder James Forrest, 27, scored four goals in one game this season in Celtic's 6-0 win over St Johnstone
Rangers Ryan Kent
Ryan Kent, 22, is currently on loan from Liverpool and made his Rangers debut in the Europa League and says it's a "possibility" he will still be at Ibrox next season

