Josh Taylor v Ivan Baranchyk: Scot makes weight after initial confusion

World Boxing Super Series semi-final & IBF world super lightweight title fight: Josh Taylor v Ivan Baranchyk Venue: Hydro, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 18 May Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website

Josh Taylor will fight Ivan Baranchyk for the IBF world super-lightweight title on Saturday after eventually making the weight in Glasgow.

The Edinburgh-born southpaw originally thought he had done so at the first time of asking, only to be told he was 200 grams above the limit.

But the 28-year-old returned to the scales an hour later weighing 63.4kg.

As well as clinching his first world title, Taylor will reach the World Boxing Super Series final with victory.

The former Commonwealth Games gold medallist is undefeated as a professional, knocking out 12 of his 14 opponents.