Shinty: Oban Camanachd & Kyles reach Glasgow Celtic Society Cup final

Oban Camanachd were too strong for Inveraray

The south area championship final for the Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Cup will be a repeat of last year's, following contrasting victories for Oban Camanachd and Kyles.

Holders Camanachd comfortably disposed of fellow Premiership side Inveraray 5-0 while Kyles had to come from behind to edge second tier rivals Glasgow Mid Argyll 3-2.

The first semi-final of the corresponding north contest, the cottages.com MacTavish Cup, produced a 2-0 success for Glenurquhart against Strathglass at Cannich.

Defending Mowi Premiership champions Newtonmore are now just two points off the top following a 5-0 defeat of 2017 title winners Kinlochshiel, while Lochaber edged away from the relegation zone when they defeated Caberfeidh by the odd goal in nine at Spean Bridge.

Andrew MacCuish and Daniel Cameron gave Camanachd a 2-0 half time lead before Daniel MacCuish and Cameron again in a two minute spell midway through the second half put progress beyond Inveraray's reach in advance of Gary McKerracher's late fifth.

Robbie MacLeod gave Kyles a half time lead before a Craig Anderson penalty and a goal from Duncan MacRae for Mid Argyll meant a shock was on the cards. However, Conor Kennedy levelled before MacLeod's second sent the Tighnabruich side through to another final.

Glenurquhart asserted themselves early when Neale Reid then Ewan Brady put them 2-0 up within half an hour. Strathglass, still pointless at the bottom of the National Division, fought back strongly in the second half to create a nervous finish.

Newtonmore swept Kinochshiel away with a double from Glen MacKintosh six minutes from each end of the game, which bracketed two more from Evan Menzies and one from Michael Russell.

Finlay MacDonald got Lochaber's first with a penalty after half an hour. Into the second half, James MacLeod equalised and Stuart Callison put Lochaber ahead again. A Craig Morrison double and one from Kevin Bartlett then put Cabers well in charge at 4-2 before their late collapse, which saw two from Danny Delaney draw Lochaber level in advance of Ben Delaney's late winner.

Kingussie top the Premiership table with 12 points from eight games, two clear of Lovat who edge Newtonmore, with a game in hand, on goal difference.

Fort William extended their 100% record in the National Division to six games with a 5-0 home success against Bute. Padraig Mcneil led the charge with two goals for Fort, who have played two games more than second placed Glenurquhart.

Oban Celtic and visitors Beauly remain locked on three points after a 1-1 draw.