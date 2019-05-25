Newtonmore reach MacTavish Cup final

Newtonmore defeated Kingussie 2-1

Holders Newtonmore defeated local rivals Kingussie 2-1 at The Eilan to progress to the final of the MacTavish Cup for the North area championship.

Craig Morrison scored five goals for Caberfeidh whose 6-3 defeat of 2017 champions Kinlochshiel edged them out of the bottom two in the Mowi Premiership.

Oban Camanachd moved into the top half of the table with a 4-0 home win over Lochaber while Oban Celtic defeated favourites Skye 5-2 away in the National Division.

Newtonmore will now meet second tier side Glenurquhart at Bught Park Inverness on Saturday June 15th.

All the scoring in the Badenoch derby took place in the opening 17 minutes. Glen MacKintosh got Newtonmore's opener and Evan Menzies made it 2-0 as the home side threatened to run riot.

Savio Genini's response, although not followed up, eventually swung the game very much Kingussie's way.

"Performance second, results first. We're through to the final," said Newtonmore manager PJ MacKintosh.

"I think we started very, very well and for 30 minutes we looked as if we were going to put five or six on them. But they got the head up towards the end of the first half and in the second half they took 70% out of us and I thought they were better than us."