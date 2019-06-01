Andy Robertson: Where are Liverpool full-back's Queen's Park team-mates now?

Andy Robertson made 39 appearances for Queen's Park before leaving for Dundee United

Has anyone ever mentioned that Andy Robertson has gone from Queen's Park to consecutive Champions League finals in little over six years?

Referencing the Scotland captain's remarkable rise has become so commonplace that Robertson himself railed against that "fairytale" narrative this week.

But what of those who played alongside the Liverpool left-back in his final outing for the Scottish League Two side - a 3-1 defeat at Peterhead in the second leg of the League One play-off semi-finals.

BBC Sport Scotland takes a look at where the rest of the players from that XI in May 2013 are now.

Neil Parry

The 33-year-old goalkeeper left Queen's Park that summer to join Albion Rovers. He spent two years at Cliftonhill, then had a season at Airdrieonians before moving to Alloa Athletic in 2016, where he still plays. Once received a lap-dance from Britney Spears.

Jamie Brough

One of seven players to be released at the end of the 2013-14 season after Queen's Park finished last in the bottom tier for only the second time since they were formed in 1867. Last seen playing in defence for East Kilbride in 2016-17.

Paul Gallacher

The centre-half spent six years at Queen's Park before leaving in 2014 for Pollok. Now club captain for the West of Scotland Premiership side.

Giuseppe Capuano

The second-generation Italian came through Queen's Park's youth system but left to join Clyde shortly after that play-off semi-final defeat. His last club was Pollok and he has also worked as a PE teacher. Capuano was a teacher at Robertson's school when they played together at Queen's Park for the first time.

David Anderson

Anderson, a diminutive midfielder, has just retired at the age of 35 having played over 250 times for Kilbirnie Ladeside, who also play in the West of Scotland Premiership. He had been there since leaving Queen's Park in 2014.

Tony Quinn

Queen's Park stalwart who made 375 appearances over a 14-year stint as a player. Remained an amateur for his entire football career before moving on the the club's coaching staff.

Aidan Connolly

Moved to Dundee United alongside Robertson in the summer of 2013, but the pair's fortunes contrast greatly. The 23-year-old winger has had spells at Raith Rovers, York City and Dunfermline Athletic, who released him at the end of the season.

Blair Spittal

The 23-year-old is another to have moved from Queen's Park to Dundee United, albeit a year later than Robertson. He spent three years at Tannadice before joining current club Partick Thistle. Now playing in the Championship.

Lawrence Shankland

Shankland lit up the Scottish second tier last season with Ayr United, scoring 24 goals. Expected to leave Somerset Park on a free transfer this summer and has been linked with a host of clubs north and south of the border.

Ian Watt

Has just left Carluke Rovers after a five-year spell to join Lanark United, who compete in the West Region of the Scottish Junior FA.