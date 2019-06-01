Shinty: Camanachd Cup wins for Lochaber & Kingussie as Newtonmore draw with Lovat

Lochaber prevailed in an eight-goal thriller against neighbours Kilmallie

Tulloch Camanachd Cup holders Newtonmore and 2015 winners Lovat will have to go through it all again after a 1-1 draw at The Eilan in the last 16 of shinty's premier competition.

Three miles along the road, Newtomore's local rivals Kingussie sailed past lower league Beauly 7-0 and there was an eight-goal epic at Spean Bridge where Lochaber eliminated neighbours Kilmallie 5-3.

Oban Camanachd were pressed hard by second tier side Glenurquhart but progressed 2-1 at Mossfield Park and Skye enjoyed a 3-0 home win over Oban Celtic in the all-National division tie.

Fort William looked poised to shock Caberfeidh at An Aird but went down 2-1 and it was 3-1 for Kyles over National Division visitors Inveraray.

After a goalless first half, Calum MacAulay gave Lovat the lead but Iain Robinson salvaged a replay for Newtonmore with 10 minutes left.

One-way traffic at The Dell saw Roddy Young and Ian Borthwick both grab doubles for Kingussie, who also had Ruaridh Anderson, Savio Genini and Chris Hollysong on target, without response from Beauly.

Four from Ben Delaney proved to be the backbone of Lochaber's victory and Max Campbell added a late fifth. For Kilmallie, Innes Blackhall scored the game's first and last goals, while Liam MacDonald was also on target.

Andrew MacCuish and Daniel MacVicar gave Oban Camanachd a 2-0 half-time lead but Conor Golabek's reply for Glenurquhart produced a nervous final quarter of the game.

Iain MacLellan, Ross Gordon and Jordan Murchison got revenge for Skye in Portree after Celtic's 5-2 league win there seven days previously.

Lachie Shaw put second tier leaders Fort William ahead just before half time but visitors Cabers came out much better in the second half when Craig Morrison and Kevin Bartlett won it for them.

Robbie MacLeod and Thomas Whyte scored in the first half for Kyles at Tighnabruich. Fraser Watt narrowed the gap before Paul MacArthur sealed Inveraray's demise late on.

Strathglass got their first National Division points with a 2-0 home win over Bute whom they leapfrog off the bottom.