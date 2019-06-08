Shinty: Kingussie & Newtonmore stay first and second after narrow wins

Kingussie remain on top of the league after edging out Kyles

Badenoch rivals Kingussie and Newtonmore sit first and second in the Mowi Premiership following single-goal victories for both.

A 2-1 home win for Kingussie over Kyles maintained their lead by two points from Newtonmore who won 3-2 at Kilmallie and have a game in hand.

Kinlochshiel's 1-0 home win over Lovat tightened the top half of the table to a spread of just four points, with Oban Camanachd also in there following a 4-1 success at Inveraray.

For the second consecutive league game, Caberfeidh produced a goal rush with an 8-1 annihilation of Lochaber in Strathpeffer.

Roddy Young scored the only goal of the first half for Kingussie and Savio Genini made it 2-0 early in the second. Robbie MacLeod replied for Kyles.

A goal in each half from Iain Robinson followed by one from Ewen Fraser, following a spell in the reserves, gave Newtonmore a 3-0 lead at Kilmallie. Liam Cameron immediately pulled one back and Innes Blackhall's stoppage-time second for the home side came too late.

John MacRae got the only goal of the game at Balmacara which saw Kinlochshiel sink Lovat.

Daniel MacCuish opened early for Oban Camanachd and Andrew MacCuish put them on easy street before half time with a quick double, including a penalty. Allan MacDonald pulled one back before Daniel MacCuish completed his own double. Inveraray still seek their first point and are four adrift at the bottom.

Stuart Callison's opening goal for Lochaber stung Caberfeidh into action and they stormed back with hat tricks from Kevin Bartlett and CraigMorrison along with one each from Jamie MacKintosh and Ryan MacKay.

Glenurquhart, with a 2-1 success at Beauly and Skye, with a 5-1 victory over Strathglass at Cannich, closed the gap on National Division leaders Fort William.

Meanwhile, Fort swept into the semi-finals of the Liberty British Aluminium Balliemore Cup with a 6-0 eclipse of Bute on the island while Glasgow Mid Argyll progressed 4-0 at Taynuilt.