Vicky Wright new fourth member of Eve Muirhead's rink

Former world curling champion and Olympic medallist Vicki Chalmers retired last month

Eve Muirhead's rink will be completed by Vicky Wright next season after she stepped up from her role as alternate.

"Vicky Wright will be joining Team Muirhead to make up our four going forward," tweeted Team Muirhead.

Wright, who currently works as a nurse, responded by stating it was "exciting times ahead" for her.