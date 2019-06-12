Motherwell: Fee agreed for Celtic with David Turnbull

Motherwell have agreed a fee with Celtic for midfielder David Turnbull.

The deal will "vastly exceed" Motherwell's record fee received of £1.7m for Phil O'Donnell.

Turnbull, 19, was named Scottish Football Writers' young player of the year after scoring 15 goals in his breakthrough season at Firk Park.

"Motherwell has reached an agreement with Celtic FC for the potential transfer of David Turnbull," the club confirmed.

"The academy graduate has been given permission to speak to the club. Should the deal go through, the value of the transfer will vastly exceed our previous record fee received.

"We have rejected several seven-figure offers for David in recent weeks, with clubs the length and breadth of the UK speaking to us about him. It is clear from that the fee we stand to receive fully maximises his potential value.

"We have continued to stand by what we believe is a fair value for David. In light of the negotiating stance we have adopted, the money we stand to receive will be transformational for us as we continue to operate as a fan-owned club."