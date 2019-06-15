Shinty: Newtomore beat Glenurquhart 3-0 in MacTavish Cup final

Newtonmore lifted the MacTavish cup for a record-extending 43rd time with victory over Glenurquhart

Newtonmore defeated Glenurquhart 3-0 in the final to win the MacTavish Cup for the fourth season in a row.

It extended Newtonmore's record haul of cup triumphs to 43, but Glen looked far from lower-league underdogs in a spirited first half at Bught Park, Inverness.

Newtonmore finally edged ahead just after the hour through man of the match Jamie Robinson.

And captain Evan Menzies secured the silverware with two late goals.

In the Premiership, Lovat's title challenge faltered in a 2-2 draw at home to Kilmallie.

Kinlcohshiel climbed above Lovat into third after Keith MacRae's hat-trick secured a 3-1 win away to Lochaber, who dropped to second bottom.

Inveraray remain without a point after seven games following Kevin Bartlett's double in a 3-1 triumph for Caberfeidh.

Fort William extended their 100% record in the National Division to seven games and their lead to five points after Arran MacPhee scored a hat-trick in a 5-2 success on Skye.