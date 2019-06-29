Shinty: Oban Camanachd retain Celtic Society Cup

Oban Camanachd celebrate after beating Kyles Athletic 2-1

Two goals from Andrew MacCuish retained the Celtic Society Cup for Oban Camanachd with a 2-1 win over Kyles Athletic at Taynuilt.

It was Camanachd's third victory over Kyles in different competitions in just 17 days.

MacCuish gave Camanachd the lead after just 28 seconds before Roddy MacDonald's equalised just over a minute into the second half.

With penalties looming, MacCuish struck again.

The North semi-final of the Artemis MacAulay Cup will be a Badenoch derby after Newtonmore defeated Lovat 2-1, and Kingussie came from behind to oust Caberfeidh 4-3 after extra time.

An Iain Robinson double saw Newtonmore eliminate Lovat from a national knockout for the second week in a row.

Savio Genini and Liam Borthwick secured Kingussie's place, turning the game in the last four minutes of extra time.

In the Mowi Premiership, Inveraray - having drawn blanks in their first seven games - recorded their second consecutive win, 2-0 away to 2017 champions Kinlochshiel.

Lochaber defeated local rivals Kilmallie 3-1 to ease away from the relegation zone.

Ben Delaney got two for Lochaber at Kilmallie while Connor Howe and Alan MacDonald netted within two first-half minutes to create Inveraray's upset of Shiel. This leaves Inveraray just a point behind Kilmallie at the bottom.

Fort William swamped Beauly 7-0 to extend lead in the National Division to seven points.

Skye's challenge faded again in favour of Glasgow Mid Argyll when they lost 3-1, while Oban Celtic defeated Bute 4-1.