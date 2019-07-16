Women's Under-19 European Championships: Scotland can win tournament, says Michaela McAlonie

The tournament kicks off a big summer of women's sport in Scotland, with the Solheim Cup and Tour of Scotland among the key events in the next couple of months

Michaela McAlonie insists Scotland Women believe they can win the European Under-19 Championships.

McAlonie, 17, says the host nation are in good shape going into the tournament, despite the Scots only making it past the group stage once in the competition's history.

Scotland open up their campaign against France in Paisley on Tuesday.

"We're looking to win it," said McAlonie, a centre-half with Edinburgh club Spartans.

"We're not just looking to play these games for the sake of it, so hopefully we can play to our best.

"I'm so excited, we've waited a long time for it. We've prepared well and we can't wait to get started."

McAlonie is also hoping that her team will attract a big audience to cheer them on, following on from the support the senior squad received at the World Cup.

"It was an inspiration watching Scotland in France," she said.

"I look up to those girls like Erin Cuthbert, who isn't that much older than me.

"My dream is to play for Scotland at a World Cup. It's an honour to just play for your country, but the World Cup is massive.

"When the women went to the World Cup there was a lot of support and I hope we can get lots of people supporting us too."