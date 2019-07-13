Shinty: Oban & Kyles set up Camanachd Cup semi-final meeting

Oban Camanachd got the better of Kyles Athletic

Oban Camanachd and Kyles Athletic will meet in the Camanachd Cup semi-final on 10 August after both sides won their last-eight ties on Saturday.

Oban edged Kinlochshiel 2-1 away while in their replay at Tighnabruich, Kyles edged Kingussie 4-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

Caberfeidh meet holders Newtonmore in the other semi-final on 27 July.

Meanwhile, Kingussie's lead at the top of the Premiership was cut as Lovat drew with champions Newtonmore.

At Balmacara, Andrew MacCuish scored in each half for Camanachd before Donald Nixon pulled one back for Shiel.

Colin MacDonald and Dunky Kerr gave Kyles an early 2-0 lead and Kingussie only salvaged extra-time through Savio Genini and James Falconer in the last four minutes. The additional half-hour was goalless in advance of the shoot-out.

Ewen Fraser opened for Newtonmore but Greg Matheson, early in the second half, secured a share of the points for Lovat.

Caberfeidh thrashed bottom side Inveraray 6-0 in Strathpeffer, with Craig Morrison scoring half of that haul.

There was also a hat-trick - in just 14 minutes - for Fort William's Lachie Shaw in the Balliemore Cup as the National Division leaders came from behind to defeat Glenurquhart 4-1. Glasgow Mid Argyll eliminated Strathglass 3-0 at Cannich.

In the National Division itself, Skye defeated Bute 4-0 in Portree.