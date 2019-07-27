Newtonmore reach Camanachd Cup final after 12-goal thriller against Caberfeidh

Newtonmore await the winners of the semi-final between Kyles and Oban Camanachd

Holders Newtonmore won through to the Camanachd Cup final after a gripping 7-5 extra-time victory over Caberfeidh at Bught Park, Inverness.

Cabers equalised four times before Newtonmore won it with two goals in the second half of extra time.

Iain Robinson and Drew MacDonald gave Newtonmore a 2-0 lead, which was cancelled by Craig Morrison, who progressed to a hat-trick, and a Jamie Morrison equaliser.

Newtonmore went ahead twice more in normal time and once in extra time but on each occasion were pegged back before Ewen Fraser and Jamie Robinson snatched it for the holders in the last 13 minutes of play.

Newtonmore will now bid for their fourth consecutive Camanachd Cup against either Kyles or Oban Camanachd in Fort William on 14 September.

The top two in the Mowi Premiership, Kingussie, 3-2 winners away to Oban Camanachd, and Lovat, with a 3-0 home success over Lochaber, pulled away from the chasing pack.

Liam Borthwick, Ruaraidh Anderson and Roddy Young maintained Kingussie's Premiership lead at Oban while Lovat kept up their pursuit through Fraser Heath twice and Greg Matheson.

Kyles' challenge took a knock with a 4-1 defeat by Kinlochshiel at Tighnabruich, with a John MacRae goal in each half the backbone of a success that puts Sheil third.

Kilmallie edged away from the relegation zone with 1-0 home win over bottom side Inveraray, Liam MacDonald making the difference.

Four goals from Arran MacPhee gave Fort William their 11th consecutive National Division victory, 5-2 away to Oban Celtic. Fort are now within touching distance of promotion and the title.

Glasgow Mid Argyll made up ground in the battle for the second promotion spot with a 2-0 away success over main rivals Glenurquhart.