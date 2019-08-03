Shinty: Kingussie go three clear at Premiership summit

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Kingussie beat Newtonmore on penalties to claim trophy

Kingussie stretched their lead at the top of shinty's Premiership to three points after a 2-2 draw at home to Newtonmore on Friday.

Despite conceding a 93rd-minute equaliser, Kingussie went further clear at the summit, and won a penalty shoot-out to clinch the Sir Tommy MacPherson Memorial Trophy.

They have a game in hand on Lovat, and have played three fewer than Kinlochshiel, who occupy second and third place respectively on the same number of points.

The latter celebrated the opening of their new ground at Balmacara with a 7-0 thumping of Caberfeidh.

Fifth-placed Oban Camanachd, two points further back, maintained their challenge with a 4-0 home win over relegation-threatened Kilmallie.

And Inveraray stayed bottom being beaten 5-1 at home by Kyles.

In Kingussie, Fraser MacKintosh and Ruaraidh Anderson traded goals then James Falconer put the hosts ahead, only for Conor Jones to tie the match in stoppage time before the shoot-out.

Kinlochshiel rapidly got into their stride on their new turf through Mark MacDonald and Donald Nixon. Ali Nixon and a John MacRae double gave them a 5-0 half-time lead before MacRae completed his hat-trick and Jordan Fraser finished the job.

Daniel Cameron gave Camanachd a 1-0 lead at the break, with Daniel MacVicar, Andrew MacCuish and Aidan MacIntyre scoring in the second half.

A Robbie MacLeod hat-trick and a Colin MacDonald brace was enough for Kyles, with a short-lived equaliser in response from Ruaraidh Graham Junior.

In the National Division, Calum McLay produced a magnificent seven-goal haul, including a treble in eight minutes, as Glasgow Mid Argyll thrashed Bute 10-0. This took the city side two points closer to Glenurquhart in their challenge for the second promotion place.