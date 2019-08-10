Shinty: Oban Camanachd beat Kyles to reach Camanachd Cup final

Oban Camanachd were too strong for Kyles at Mossfield Park

Oban Camanachd will meet holders Newtonmore in the Camanachd Cup final after beating Kyles 3-0 at Mossfield Park.

The 14 September date in Fort William will be Camanchd's third senior final of the season.

In the Premiership, Newtonmore with a 5-1 home win over Lochaber and Lovat, who drew 2-2 at Inveraray, both closed in on leaders Kingussie whose game was postponed.

Caberfeidh won 2-1 at Kilmallie.

Fort William secured the National Division title and promotion to the top flight with their 12th consecutive win, a 7-1 demolition of Glenurquhart.

Daniel Cameron grabbed Camanachd's first goal immediately after the restart and added the second midway through the second period, while Andrew MacCuish put the game beyond Kyles in the final minute.

Evan Menzies scored two in each half for Newtonmore and Ewen Fraser restored their four-goal cushion after Finlay MacDonald got one back for Lochaber.

Inveraray led twice through Garry MacPherson and Connor Howe, but Greg Matheson equalised both times. Inveraray's point sees them replaced at the bottom by Lochaber. Kingussie are now two points clear of Lovat who have played two more games, with Newtonmore in close attendance.

Robbie Brindle got Caberfeidh's winner well before half time after Kilmallie's Daniel Stewart cancelled Craig Morrison's opener.

Doubles from Alexander MacMillan and Arran MacPhee sent Fort William well on their way against Glenurquhart, who had Andrew Corrigan sent off. Glen also lost further ground in the race for the second promotion place when Glasgow Mid Argyll defeated Oban Celtic 4-0.

Skye kept their remote promotion hopes alive with a 2-1 win at Beauly.