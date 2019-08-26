Muay Thai: Nico Carrillo ditches job to follow fighting dream

Nico Carrillo (left) is trained by John Paul Gallacher at the Glasgow Thai Boxing Academy

"I don't go home at night and say, 'I'm buzzin' to wire this house tomorrow'," declares Nico 'The Hispanic Causing Panic' Carrillo.

"I'm buzzin' to go into a fight camp and fight!"

The 20-year-old Glaswegian has a glint in his eye. We're in his domain, the Glasgow Thai Boxing Academy, its ceiling festooned with the flags representing the nationalities of the fighters who have trained there, its walls plastered with promotional posters of past nights of combat.

Carrillo's friend Jordan Coe died pursuing his Thai boxing dream.

Seen in that context, Carrillo's decision to quit the final year of an apprenticeship to follow his love for the sport seems slight. But it's a brave move nonetheless ahead of a bout against Swedish champion Kenny Hong in Gothenburg on 31 August.

Here, he discusses ditching his job, his old acquaintances from "the scheme" and being "absolutely leathered" by his future coach.

'I knew I'd eventually need to quit my job'

"I had an electrical engineering apprenticeship," Carrillo explains. "I was in the third year of my apprenticeship and just about to do my trade test and I'd been offered this fight.

"I knew that if I wanted to do this at a high level I'd eventually need to take a step up and quit my job. I didn't know it would be that soon.

"If I win this fight I can go on to win a lot of money.

"I've got a wee saying: 'Those who aren't courageous or who don't take risks will always stay in the same spot.' It's a risk I absolutely had to take."

'I absolutely leathered him'

Listening to this as the planes bound for Glasgow Airport roar overhead is his coach and friend John Paul Gallacher, just three years his elder.

Gallacher, one of the UK's top junior fighters who had a bright future as a pro, recalls a gallus 15-year-old showing up at the gym's previous premises in Glasgow's Partick area.

"Not a lot of people wanted to spar with me," says the coach. "Every time we'd change partner I'd be left standing myself.

"Then one night I turned round and there was just this wee guy wanting to spar with me, bold as brass.

"I absolutely leathered him. That was the first time I met Nico and from there I got a sudden interest in coaching.

"I honestly get a better buzz off coaching and from my fighters winning that I do fighting. I think it's the best thing that's ever happened to me."

Gallacher discovered a love for coaching when the raw talent of Carrillo arrived at the Glasgow Thai Boxing Academy

'I am from the scheme. I wasn't well behaved'

The current version of Nico Carrillo seems a different character to the cocky schoolboy who infuriated his teachers. Muay Thai boxing has transformed his outlook on life.

"I am from the scheme," Carrillo remarks.

"In school I wasn't well behaved. I was a bit of a class clown. The owner of this gym, Mark Hendrie, knew how much I loved Thai boxing and he made me behave in school.

"His sister was my registration teacher, I found out. I didn't get on with her. She was always reporting stuff to him. When I came in here I would get punished. He would make me do burpees all night. It has kept me on a steady path.

"I know all these boys from the scheme. They're still out doing the same stuff. They work and live for the weekend, go out and booze all weekend and I'm in the gym at the weekend.

"I don't know what I'd do without Thai boxing. It has 100% kept me on a steady path."

'It's pure fire running through my belly'

Five years ago, after just three months' training, Carrillo became Scottish junior champion. Now he is "fighting people who have been doing it since they were in nappies".

He goes on: "I wouldn't say I'm a talented fighter; the reason I'm doing so well is because I'm obsessed with winning.

"Talented fighters might not have a big heart. You need to want it. Heart is something you can't teach - you're born with it or you're not.

"It's pure fire running through my belly. That's how I go, just pure fire."

Carrillo is a fascinating mix. He is, as he himself points out, "handsome", yet for a living he risks taking punches, knees, elbows and kicks to his head.

He has a tattoo in memory of his pal and fellow fighter Coe, who died almost three years ago while preparing to make his fight weight, yet isn't put off the sport by that tragedy.

Carrillo carries into his contest the canes owned by his late friend Jordan Coe, who died in Thailand in 2017 while apparently trying to shed weight for a fight

For a young man from "the scheme" who left school "with no good grades", he speaks with passion about the music, etiquette and rituals that surround each Muay Thai bout.

He loves a carry-on and can't resist a comic quip, yet when he flicks to fight mode, you wouldn't want to be in his way.

"I know when it's time to switch the stupidness off. I know when it's time to be serious," he says.

"I'm quite cocky in the ring but I always back it up. I give people something to watch. I always respect my opponent - but I like to add a wee bit of salt to the wound.

"It's the happiest I've been in my life."