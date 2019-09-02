Glasgow Warriors: Oli Kebble signs new contract

Kebble (right) joined from South African Super Rugby side Stormers in 2017

Oliver Kebble has extended his contract with Glasgow Warriors until 2022.

The South African prop arrived at Scotstoun from the Stormers of Cape Town in 2017.

Despite struggling with injury in his first season, he quickly became a fan-favourite and has previously spoken of his desire to represent Scotland at international level.

He becomes eligible for the Scottish national side next summer, after completing three years of residency.

The 27-year-old has made 32 appearances for Dave Rennie's side, operating primarily as a loose-head.

"It was a pretty easy decision to stay," he told Glasgow Warriors. "I'm glad it's all sorted now and I'm ready to put my best foot forward for the team. I've got a big three years ahead of me, so I'm very happy.

"I'll do my best for the Warriors for the next three seasons."