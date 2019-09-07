Camanachd Cup women's final: Skye take the trophy with 8-6 win over Badenoch

Skey took the trophy with an 8-6 triumph over Badenoch

Skye emerged as champions of women's shinty after an 8-6 victory over Badenoch in the Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup final at The Dell, Kingussie.

In a much more one-sided final of the Women's Challenge Cup at the same venue, Lovat overwhelmed Inverness 7-1.

The day's only men's game produced a 3-0 success for the North over the South in the Under-21 inter-area clash for the Caol Cup at Ballachullish.

Goals may have been many in the women's finals, but scorers were few and personal tallies high.

Lorna MacRae and Abbie MacLean achieved an equal split of Skye's eight. In reply, Kirstie Deans got a hat-trick for Badenoch, Rhona MacIntyre a double and Ruth Forbes scored one.

Laura Gallagher also grabbed four for Lovat Ladies while Fiona Urquhart got a hat-trick. Aisling Healy scored Inverness' consolation.

The Caol Cup game was all over by half-time following an early brace from Duncan MacIntyre and a third from Roddy Young.

Shinty now prepares for the men's game's big day when holders Newtonmore meet Oban Camanachd in the Tulloch Camanachd Cup Final at Fort William on Saturday.