SPOTY: Aberdeen to host BBC Sports Personality of the Year for first time

Gabby Logan, Gary Lineker and Clare Balding will present this year's ceremony

Aberdeen will host the BBC Sports Personality of the Year for the first time on Sunday, 15 December.

Presenters Gary Lineker, Clare Balding and Gabby Logan will celebrate a huge year of sport at the new 10,000-capacity P&J Live arena.

The city will also host the inaugural BBC Festival of Sport, which gives people the chance to try out a variety of sports, on 13-14 December.

Nominations for the Unsung Hero Award opened on Tuesday.

Media playback is not supported on this device Nominate your Unsung Hero 2019 today

The categories this year will be:

Sports Personality of the Year

Greatest Sporting Moment

World Sport Star of the Year

Helen Rollason award

Young Sports Personality of the Year

Unsung Hero

Coach of the Year

Team of the Year

Lifetime Achievement award

This year has been one of huge sporting stories. England triumphed in the Cricket World Cup, while Phil Neville's side reached the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup as Scotland made their debut at the tournament.

Wales claimed a record-breaking fourth Grand Slam in the Six Nations, Tiger Woods secured his fifth Masters title, Liverpool won the Champions League, and Alfie Hewett and Andy Lapthorne clinched two US Open wheelchair tennis titles apiece.

Elsewhere, Scotland's Laura Muir became the first athlete to achieve the double-double at the European Indoor Championships, and Europe's golfers beat their American counterparts to win the Solheim Cup at Gleneagles.

"It's been an extraordinary year of sport so far with many incredible moments and surely more to come," said Director of BBC Sport Barbara Slater. "I have no doubt Aberdeen will be an excellent host city to help us celebrate them."

Last year's award was won by Geraint Thomas after clinching the Tour de France.

Tickets for the ceremony, which will be shown on BBC One and BBC One HD, will go on sale on 11 October from 09:00 BST.