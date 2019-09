Heavy rainfall rendered the An Aird pitch unplayable on Saturday

BBC Scotland will broadcast the rearranged Camanachd Cup final between Newtonmore and Oban Camanachd on Saturday, 21 September.

The An Aird showpiece was abandoned early in the second half on Saturday due to inclement weather conditions.

The replay will begin at 15:00 BST, and will again be held at the Fort William ground.

It will be shown live on the BBC Scotland television channel, website and app.