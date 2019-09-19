Tri-Nation Cricket Series: Scotland go top with Netherlands victory

From the section

Scotland's Kyle Coetzer guided his team to victory ahead of Ireland showdown

Scotland moved top of the Tri-Nation Series table with a comfortable victory over Netherlands.

Hamza Tahir took four wickets as Shane Burger's side restricted their opponents to 123 runs for their 20 overs in Dublin.

Bas De Leede top-scored for Netherlands with 30, but Scotland reached 126 for four with 40 balls left.

Scotland and Ireland will fight it out on Friday with the winner clinching the series.