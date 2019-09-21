Camanachd Cup: Newtonmore thrash Oban in rearranged final

Newtonmore were rampant in the rearranged fixture

Newtonmore extended their record tally of Camanachd Cup wins to 34 with a 5-1 victory over Oban Camanachd in the rearranged final at Fort William.

Drew MacDonald, Jamie Robinson, Glen MacKintosh, twice, and Evan Menzies scored for Newtonmore and David Lafferty was on target for the losers.

Seven days after the original game was abandoned in torrential rain, the teams and the fans returned to witness the Badenoch side lift shinty's top trophy for the fourth year in a row to their earlier MacTavish Cup success.

Newtonmore got an early breakthrough with MacDonald cracking in an angled shot and, after the break, Robinson's individual effort and MacKintosh's first effectively secured the cup for the holders.

Lafferty replied but this failed to stem the tide with captain Menzies and MacKintosh again netting for Newtonmore, whose Rory Kennedy won the Albert Smith memorial medal for man of the match.

Elsewhere, the status quo prevailed at the top of the Premiership with wins for leaders Lovat, 5-3 at home to Caberfeidh, and Kingussie 4-1 against visitors Inveraray.

In a bizarre game in Kiltarlity, Craig Morrison's hat-trick in just 16 minutes put Cabers 3-0 up and Greg Matheson squared the game with another one in just nine - all before half-time.

James Falconer got a double for Kingussie leaving Inveraray, along with Lochaber, facing the virtual certainty of relegation.