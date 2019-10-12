Shinty: Kingussie claim first Premiership title in 10 years

Kingussie have not won the league since 2009 - in the years before they were champions 12 out of 13 seasons

Kingussie secured their first Premiership league title in 10 years after a 4-1 victory at Kilmallie.

Savio Genini celebrated his first international call up with a double as they succeeded local rivals Newtonmore as champions.

The Badenoch side add this national honour to the MacAulay Cup, which they won in August.

Lovat strengthened their runner-up challenge with a 1-0 home win over fellow contenders Oban Camanachd.

Hosts Kilmallie scored first but Genini equalised midway through the first half. Roddy Young put the visitors ahead just before half-time and Genini got his second just after the hour. Young then also completed his own double to round off the scoring.

This is Kingussie's first league success since 2009 when they clinched their 12th title in 13 years.

Since then they have had to watch their local rivals crowned as champions every year except for 2017 when Kinlochshiel prevailed.

At Balgate, Ryan Ferguson got the only goal of the game with just three minutes left. This completed Lovat's programme, leaving them second, five points ahead of Camanachd and Newtonmore who have three to play and six clear of Kyles, who have four.

There was better news for Newtonmore's reserve team who trounced Aberdeen Univeristy 6-0 away to remain in contention for the North Division One title, although they need at least eight points from their last five games to overhaul leaders Glengarry.