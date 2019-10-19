Shinty: Fort William promoted with 100% record

Fort William were promoted to the Premiership after winning all 14 fixtures

Fort William beat Glasgow Mid Argyll 4-2 to win all 14 of their Mowi National Division fixtures.

Fort lifted the title to add to their award for the game's intermediate championship, the Balliemore Cup.

However, Lochaber have been officially relegated from the Premiership after being deducted two points for failing to raise a team to play Oban Camanachd.

Kyles beat Caberfeidh 4-0, while Newtonmore lost 1-0 away to Kinlochshiel.

Alexander MacMillan and Arran MacPhee put Fort 2-0 up against Mid Argyll, who will be promoted alongside them. Duncan MacRae pulled one back, MacPhee completed his double, but JD MacKenzie cancelled that out just one minute later. Padraig McNeil finally put Fort's clean sweep of 14 victories beyond doubt.

Fort co-manager Adam Robertson said: "To go through the league winning all 14 games - I'm very satisfied with that and with everybody and it's a testament to the effort the players have put in this year.

"We're looking forward to going up. The squad is ready to go up - is ready to face the challenge and it will be a challenge just to survive in that league."

Ross MacRae and a Roddy MacDonald penalty in the first half, then Scott MacDonald and Neil MacVicar in the second, clinched the points for Kyles.

It remained goalless at Balamacara for 80 minutes until Duncan DA MacRae's strike inflicted Newtonmore's third defeat in as many games since they won the Camanachd Cup.

The encounter between Lochaber and Oban Camanachd has been rescheduled for November 16, further extending the season.