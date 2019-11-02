Shinty-Hurling: Scotland beat Ireland for fourth time in row

Scotland beat Ireland for the fourth game in a row

Scotland's shinty players extended their run of victories over the Irish to four with a comprehensive 26-4 success in the annual Mowi Shinty-Hurling international in Dublin.

Caberfeidh's Craig Morrison scored a pair of three-point goals and Steven MacDonald of Newtonmore added six points over the bar in the composite rules encounter.

However the Irish were too strong for the Scots' under 21 team who lost their encounter 32-14 at the Gaelic Athletic Association's national centre.

Scotland found themselves chasing an early deficit in the senior game when the Irish went 2-0 up.

However Daniel Cameron began the fightback with his own single and Kevin Bartlett added two more, while Morrison and Andrew MacCuish both scored goals.

That brought the half time score to 9-3 with Paul Divilly, Danny Cullen and Cillian Kiely, all with singles, providing the Irish response.

The second half was almost all Scotland with Bartlett grabbing a goal and two points, while Roddy MacDonald also got a goal and Morrison his second.

Steven MacDonald hit his six points and two more from Savio Genini saw Scotland comfortably maintain a run of victories going back to 2016.

Ryan Mullaney got Ireland's only point of the second period.

But there was less fortune for the young Scots. Ruairidh Anderson, with two goals, was their top scorer ,while Daniel MacVicar and Innes Blackhall got one each in a game where the Irish found the net seven times.