Stuart Malcolm appointed new Forfar Athletic manager

Stuart Malcolm has returned to Forfar Athletic as manager after being announced as Jim Weir's replacement.

Former club captain Malcolm, 40, had three spells with the north-east side as a central defender.

Malcolm has most recently been manager of Lowland League side East Kilbride, leading them to the league title in April.

Forfar currently sit bottom of League One following Saturday's 3-0 defeat to neighbours Montrose.

Last week Weir has resigned as manager in order to recover fully from the car crash he was involved in back in September.

The club say Weir, 50, has "found it hard in recent week to work on a full recovery from the injuries sustained".

Forfar insisted Weir had the full backing of the board to turn around the side's fortunes after a run of poor results.