Russia's sporting ban is 'baby step but not problem solved' - Susan Egelstaff

Egelstaff represented Great Britain at the 2012 London Olympics

Anyone who believes sport is clean of doping is "a mug", says former badminton Olympian Susan Egelstaff.

Russia is beginning a four-year ban from major sporting events for manipulating anti-doping data.

And Egelstaff, a two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medallist for Scotland, no longer views great sporting achievements without suspicion.

"You see an exceptional performance and it's very hard for doping not to come into your mind," she said.

"You're a mug if you think everybody is clean."

Egelstaff says Russia's ban, imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency, is a "baby step" in the right direction but does not go far enough.

Athletes who prove their innocence will be able to compete under a neutral flag and the Russia football team are free to play at Euro 2020 as Uefa is not defined as a "major event organisation".

"It is the strongest action that has ever been taken, so it is a sign countries cannot get involved in state-sponsored doping like Russia have," Egelstaff added.

"But I'm not sure there will be many athletes convinced that's sport cleaned up now. If I was still competing, I would think this is a baby step forward but not the problem solved."