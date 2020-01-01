Scotland sporting calendar 2020: Major events of the year
-
- From the section Scotland
BBC Scotland picks out the biggest sporting events for Scottish sportspeople in 2020, including the the Tokyo Olympics, European Football Championships, and Six Nations.
The month-by-month list details further fixtures and events to look out for that will be held in Scotland or major events that may include Scottish teams or sportspeople.
Major events in 2020
Tokyo Olympics
Plenty of Scots will be hoping to compete at the summer Olympics. European 1500m champion Laura Muir had little preparation for the Doha World Athletics Championships having not raced for two months in the lead up, but almost set a new personal best after finishing fifth.
Callum Hawkins, Lynsey Sharp, Eilish McColgan and Jake Wightman are among the other Scottish athletes set for Tokyo 2020, taking place between July 24 and August 9.
Fresh from their first ever World Cup tournament in 2019, some Scots will be targeting a place in the Team GB women's football team - Arsenal's Kim Little has declared herself available for Tokyo, while Chelsea's Erin Cuthbert and Manchester City's Caroline Weir could also be in contention for a spot.
Euro 2020
Scotland men's side will face Israel in their one-off Euro 2020 play-off semi-final at Hampden on 26 March, and if Steve Clarke's side progress, they will be away to Norway or Serbia for a finals place five days later.
Monday 15 June could end the national side's exile from major tournaments, and the venue would be Hampden, as they would welcome the Czechs for their first group D match. They would then travel to Wembley to face England, before returning to Hampden to host Croatia.
Whether they make the finals or not, Scotland will play a big part in the European Championships, being held between 12 June and 12 July, with three group games and a last-16 tie being held at the national stadium.
Six Nations
Scotland start the 2020 Six Nations in Dublin before hosting England at Murrayfield for the chance to retain the Calcutta Cup for a third year - the trophy stayed with Gregor Townsend's men after a thrilling 38-38 draw at Twickenham in 2019.
Italy host the Scots in round three at the Stadio Olympico in Rome, before an Edinburgh contest against France and a concluding fixture at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff to take on defending champions Wales.
The 21st Six Nations Championship will be held between 1 February and 14 March.
Ryder Cup
Robert MacIntyre is aiming to become the first Scottish golfer since 2014 to compete at the Ryder Cup. The 23-year-old from Oban finished Rookie of the Year in his debut season on the European Tour.
MacIntyre says the Ryder Cup and top 50 in the world is "all achievable" if he continues to improve. He would be the first Scot since Stephen Gallacher was picked by captain Paul McGinley six years ago for the event held at Gleneagles.
The 43rd Ryder Cup will be held in the United States from September 25-27 at Whistling Strains in Wisconsin. Padraig Harrington captains Europe while Steve Striker leads Team USA.
Month-by-month calendar
The BBC is not responsible for any changes to dates and fixtures that may be made. For more details of forthcoming events, visit the specific sport page on the website.
January
1: Darts - PDC World Championship men's final, Alexandra Palace, London
12-19: Snooker - The Masters, London
13-26: Tennis - Australian Open, Melbourne
15-29: Ice Hockey - Challenge Cup semi-finals
17-19: Football - Scottish Cup fourth round
24: Cycling - National Track Championships, Manchester
24-26: Ice Skating - European Short Track Championships, Debrecen, Hungary
31: Football - Scottish/European transfer deadline day
February
1: Rugby union - Men's Six Nations, Ireland v Scotland, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland
2: Rugby union - Women's Six Nations, Ireland v Scotland, Energia Park, Dublin, Ireland
6: Darts - Premier League Darts, P&J Live, Aberdeen
8: Rugby union - Men's Six Nations, Scotland v England, Murrayfield, Edinburgh
8-9: Football - Scottish Cup last-16
9: Rugby union - Women's Six Nations, Scotland v England, Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow
15: Athletics - Indoor Grand Prix, Emirates Arena, Glasgow
20: Football - Uefa Europa League round of 32, first leg
22: Rugby union - Men's Six Nations, Italy v Scotland, Stadio Olympico, Rome, Italy
22-23: Athletics - British Athletics Indoor Championships, Glasgow
23: Rugby union - Women's Six Nations, Italy v Scotland, Stadio Giovanni Mari, Legnano, Italy
27: Football - Uefa Europa League round of 32, second leg
29-Mar 1: Football - Scottish Cup quarter-finals
March
6-8: Darts - UK Open, Minehead, Somerset
7: Rugby union - Women's Six Nations, Scotland v France, Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow
8: Rugby union - Men's Six Nations, Scotland v France, Murrayfield, Edinburgh
8: Ice Hockey - Challenge Cup final, Viola Arena, Cardiff
9: Rugby union - Women's Six Nations, Wales v Scotland, Cardiff Arms Park
12: Football - Uefa Europa League round of 16, first leg
14: Rugby union - Men's Six Nations, Wales v Scotland, Principality Stadium, Cardiff
14-22: Curling - Women's World Championships, CN Centre, Canada
15: Basketball - 2020 British Trophy finals, Emirates Arena, Glasgow
19: Football - Uefa Europa League round of 16, second leg
24: Football - Glasgow City v Wolfsburg, Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg
26: Football - Scotland v Israel, UEFA Euro 2020 play-off semi-final, Hampden, Glasgow
28-5 Apr: Curling - World Men's Curling Championship, Glasgow
31: Football - UEFA Euro 2020 play-off final
April
1: Football - Wolfsburg v Glasgow City, Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg
2-5: Golf - Women's ANA Inspiration, Mission Hills, California, USA
4-5: Ice Hockey - Elite League play-off quarter-finals
9: Football - Uefa Europa League quarter-finals, first leg
9: Football - Cyprus v Scotland, Women's European Qualifiers
9-12: Golf - The Masters, Augusta, USA
11-12: Football - Scottish Cup semi-finals
11-12: Ice Hockey - Elite League play-off finals, Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
14: Football - Scotland v Portugal, Women's European Qualifiers
14-19: Swimming - British Championships, London Aquatics Centre
16: Football - Uefa Europa League quarter-finals, second leg
18: Horse racing - The Scottish Grand National, Ayr
18-4 May: Snooker - World Championships, The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield
25-2 May: Football - Women's Champions League semi-finals
26: Athletics - The London Marathon
30: Football - Uefa Women's Champions League semi-finals, first leg
May
7: Football - Uefa Europa League semi-finals, second leg
7: Darts - Premier League Darts, SSE Hydro, Glasgow
9: Football - Scottish Cup final, Hampden, Glasgow
14-17: Golf - PGA Championship, San Francisco, USA
16-17: Football - Final weekend of the Scottish Premiership season
20-24: Football - Scottish Premiership play-off final
21: Darts - Premier League Darts play-offs, The O2, London
22: Rugby union - Challenge Cup final, Marseille, France
23: Rugby union - Champions Cup final, Marseille, France
24: Football - Uefa Women's Champions League final, Vienna, Austria
24-7 June: Tennis - The French Open, Roland Garros, Paris, France
27: Football - Uefa Europa League final, Gdansk, Poland
June
5: Football - Scotland v Albania, Women's European Qualifiers
9: Football - Finland v Scotland, Women's European Qualifiers
12-12 July: Football - Euro 2020 Championships
18-21: Golf - US Open, New York
20: Rugby union - Pro14 final, Cardiff City Stadium
20-21: Athletics - British Championships, Manchester
26: Cricket - Scotland v Blackcaps, Summer International ODI, The Grange, Edinburgh
29-12 July: Tennis - Wimbledon
July
9-12: Golf - Scottish Open, PGA European Tour, The Renaissance Club
12: Football - Euro 2020 Championships final
16-19: Golf - The Open Championship, Royal St. George's
18-26: Darts - World Matchplay, Winter Gardens, Blackpool
24-9 Aug: Olympic Games, Tokyo, Japan
August
20-23: Golf - Women's British Open, Royal Troon
25-6 Sep: Paralympic Games, Tokyo, Japan
26-30: Athletics - European Championships, Paris, France
31-13 Sep: Tennis - US Open, New York
September
6-13: Cycling - Tour of Britain
18: Football - Portugal v Scotland, Women's European Qualifiers
19: Shinty - Camanachd Cup final, The Dell, Kingussie
19: Horse racing - Ayr Gold Cup
22: Football - Scotland v Finland, Women's European Qualifiers
25-27: Golf - The Ryder Cup, Wisconsin, USA
October
4: Athletics - The Great Scottish Run, Glasgow
11: Athletics - The Stirling Scottish Marathon
18-15 Nov: Cricket - T20 World Cup, Australia
November
15: Cricket - T20 World Cup final, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia
16: Tennis - ATP World Tour Finals, London
18-24: Tennis - Davis Cup finals, Madrid, Spain
24-6 Dec: Snooker - UK Championship, York
December
TBC: Darts - PDC World Championship, Alexander Palace, London