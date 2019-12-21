Rangers Women: Brogan Hay and Kirsten Reilly sign professional contracts

Gregory Vignal took charge of Rangers Women in July

Rangers can end Glasgow City's 13-year dominance and win the league believes Brogan Hay after she signed her first professional contract with the club.

Hay signed a new 18-month deal on the same day former Hibs midfielder Kirsten Reilly moved to Gregory Vignal's side from Bristol City.

They join Scotland goalkeeper Jenna Fife and Northern Ireland midfielder Demi Vance in signing in pre-season.

"I can't wait to see who is going to be here," Hay told the Rangers website.

"I'd like to win the league to be honest. I think if we continue to work hard and put in the effort and work hard for each other and the coaching staff and the club as a whole I really think we can do it."