Women's football: Uefa Disney scheme to help Scottish girls get active

Can Elastigirl, centre, help get more Scottish girls playing football?

Do Incredibles characters Elastigirl and Violet Parr hold the key to getting more Scottish girls into football?

A new Uefa project in Scotland is aiming to do just that. The Playmakers Scheme will use coaching sessions inspired by films and characters from Disney films.

It aims to provide a pathway into playing sport for girls aged five to eight who are not active.

"Playmakers can attract girls who might not have had any contact with football at all, or might be generally not very active." said Uefa's head of women's football Nadine Kessler.

Statistics from Leeds Beckett University show that 84% of girls under the age of 17 are not meeting the World Health Organisation minimum activity guidelines.

The first curriculum is a 10-week session inspired by Incredibles 2 characters Violet Parr and Elastigirl.

It will initially launch in seven European countries - including Scotland - this spring before rolling out across the continent.

"Our ultimate goal is first of all to get them active and to learn different kinds of movement before the football comes in," Kessler added.

"But we would be very, very happy if the girls are that inspired and that in love with the game that they wish to continue their route."