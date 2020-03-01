Jackie McNamara releases statement after health scare

Jackie McNamara has tweeted to say he is on the "road to recovery"

Former Scotland defender Jackie McNamara says he has been "overwhelmed" by support given to him after suffering a health scare last month.

The ex-Celtic captain, 46, was in an induced coma in Hull Royal Infirmary's intensive care unit following a collapse near his home.

His condition had been described as "critical but stable" but he says he is now "on the road to recovery".

"I am back home with my family and feel very grateful," he wrote on Twitter.

"I have been overwhelmed by the messages of support for me and my family, from the football community and supporters, during what has been an extremely worrying and emotional time.

"I would like to personally thank the paramedics, York Hospital and Hull Royal Infirmary who have been phenomenal, if it wasn't for these services I wouldn't be here today.

"It will be a slow and steady process but I'm on the road to recovery."

McNamara won four league titles during a 10-year spell with Celtic and former team-mates, clubs and the wider Scottish football community have been sending messages of support.

The defender, who won 33 Scotland caps, also played for Wolves, Aberdeen, Falkirk and Partick Thistle. He has managed Thistle, Dundee United and York City.