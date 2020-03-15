Camanachd Cup is 'ultimate prize' for Badenoch Ladies' Kirsty Deans

Badenoch Ladies are the current National League champions

Help Badenoch Ladies retain the National Division title, as the league's top scorer. Go one further than last season and claim the coveted Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup. Lead her country to glory in the same sport once more. Earn the promotion her Inverness Caledonian Thistle team missed out on last season. For Kirsty Deans, her pursuit this season is simple: "to win everything".

Like every other sport in the country, her mission has been thrown into disarray due to the risks posed by coronavirus - with all shinty and football matches postponed until further notice.

When play can resume though, the Badenoch captain is ready to face up the "different challenge" posed in shinty, where regional domination has traditionally ruled.

"There have been changes in our league with teams moving up and down, so there should be some good match ups - and there's been movement of players which isn't as common in shinty," Deans told BBC Scotland.

"The local teams have the majority of the trophies in the whole game which is massive. It's something we're really proud of, and the local area are too.

"We see a lot of success in the area and enjoy a lot of benefits for the villages when the teams do well. There's a buzz about it, so it's massive motivation for us to do well and be up there in the women's leagues too."

The 29-year-old has never struggled with motivation herself. As well as a significant amount of travelling, she must balance her job as a PE teacher, training four times a week across shinty and football, and the weekend's games.

Performance has not been affected though. Last season saw her emerge as the top scorer in shinty - across all competitions, men's and women's - with an incredible 68 goals.

After tasting success as National Division champions, the captain is hoping to retain the title - and claim the "ultimate prize" of the cup.

"We're certainly confident - we've never gone into a season as league champions, after winning last year it's a new experience for us, but something we're really excited about," she said.

"Our aspirations are high to retain the league title, it's something we've never done. A bit like the men's game, the Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup is the ultimate prize - it's different to other sports where it might be the league you want to win instead of the cup, but it shows you are the best team.

"There's something about that particular cup that you really want to win. I'm the captain this year for Badenoch and that's something I've spoken to the team about as our goal. We've tasted success from last year and we're really hungry to repeat that - and secure another league title."

That singular focus on success carries on to another sport - with Deans' footballing side Inverness Caledonian Thistle gunning for promotion from the Championship North.

Last year's heavy favourites Aberdeen - now training in the multi-million pound facility Cormack Park that the men's club train at - pipped them for the title last time out.

After two wins in their opening two fixtures, with an aggregate score of 10-2, Deans hopes Caley Thistle will be "next in line".

"We've started the season well - we slipped up in the cup, but have had some strong performances," she said.

"Now we're out of the cup all focus on the league. On paper we should be next in line."